Badminton: Radhika of Punjab pips Goa's Lydia

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 4

Punjab’s Radhika Sharma defeated Goa’s Lydia Barreto 21-11 21-13 in the girls’ badminton event, during the Khelo India Youth Games at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3 here today.

Vijetha Harish of Karnataka also registered an easy 21-18 21-17 win over Riya Nitin Habbu of Maharashtra. Karri Bhargavi of Telangana defeated Delhi’s Durva Gupta 16-21 21-13 21-11 and Unnati Hooda thrashed Kshetrimayum Maheshwari Devi of Manipur 21-11 21-14.

In the boys’ category, Maharashtra’s Darshan Pujari defeated Kavin Thangam 21-10 21-10 and Manav Choudhary overpowered Sanskar Saraswat 22-20 21-12. Assam’s Tonmay Bikash Baruah defeated Delhi’s Vikash Yadav 21-15 21-10.

Haryana beat Himachal Pradesh in kabaddi

Haryana’s kabaddi team defeated Himachal Pradesh 2-0 (18-14 26-20) and Uttar Pradesh thrashed Andhra Pradesh 2-0 (29-18 26-14). In the girls’ category, Haryana defeated Tamil Nadu 2-0 (29-13 26-18) and Chandigarh blanked Jharkhand 2-0 (35-18 23-15).

Gatka (girls) results:

Haryana bt Madhya Pradesh 172-29; Punjab bt Rajasthan 195-52; Maharashtra bt Tamil Nadu 74-20; Chhattisgarh bt Gujarat 81-47; Delhi bt Chandigarh 89-32 ; Telangana bt Karnataka (Walkover); Andhra Pradesh bt Jharkhand 21-0; and Uttarakhand bt Jammu and Kashmir 56-45.