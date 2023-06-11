Badminton Tourney: Aadya Singh, Samridhi Kushwaha to vie for title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

Aadya Singh and Samridhi Kushwaha moved into the girls’ U-9 final during the ongoing Open Badminton Championship, organised by the Chandigarh Sports Department, at the Sector 7 Sports Complex.

In the semi-finals played today, Aadya overpowered Kavya Shekhar (21-2, 21-1), whereas Samridhi defeated Mankirat Kaur (21-3, 21-4).

In the boys’ U-19 semis, Hiyan Yadav easily defeated Parb Bhatia (21-4, 21-2), while Riyan Panchal outplayed Arush Verma (21-9, 21-12).

Ansh Khare outplayed Shaurya Veer Singh (21-3, 21-3) in the boys’ U-11 semi-final. He will be facing Jorawar Singh, who defeated Shaurya Bansal (21-13, 21-13), in the final.

In the girls’ U-11 semis, Cheshtha defeated Pari Yukta (21-2, 21-3) and Sirat Baidwan outplayed Ishika (21-15, 21-7).

Glory marched into the girls’ U-13 final by defeating Kabita Anand Dhiraj after a see-saw battle. She recorded a (20-22, 21-14, 21-11) win to setup the title clash with Jaya Vermaw, who defeated Avani Rai (21-9, 21-15).

In the boys’ U-13 semis, Abhiraj Anand defeated Viraj Singla (21-9, 21-17). Yug Parmar outplayed Mudit Bhansali after a three-setter (21-7, 10-21, 21-16) fight.

In the boys’ U-15 semis, Uday Rana defeated Arnav (21-7, 21-11), while Rishit Singla faced a tough competition from Kushagra Bajaj before recording a (21-15, 7-21, 21-13) win. In the girls’ U-5 semis, Ridhima Saini defeated Anita (21-15, 21-6) and Anupriya outplayed Sukoon Thour (21-4, 21-3).