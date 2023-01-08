Badminton Tourney: Top seed Haryana’s Manraj Singh enters quarterfinals

Chandigarh, January 7
Top seed Haryana’s Manraj Singh defeated Akarshit Sharma (21-14, 21-11) to march into the boys’ U-19 quarterfinals in the ongoing Yonex-Sunrise All-India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament at the Sector 38 Sports Complex.
Delhi’s Ginpaul S outplayed Bhuvan Singh (21-13, 21-13), while Ansh Negi defeated Tushar Suveer (21-14, 22-20) and Maharashtra’s Pranay Shettigar ousted Delhi’s Tanishq Parashar (21-14, 21-8).
Chandigarh’s Samarveer logged a stunning (18-21, 22-20, 21-10) comeback win over Rounak Chouhan and Dhruv Negi of Uttarakhand outplayed Charan Ganesh A (21-7, 21-14). Haryana’s Gagan also marched ahead by logging a (21-18, 21-18) win over Vansh Dev, while second seed Karnataka’s Ayush Shetty defeated Abhinav Manglam (21-9, 21-13).
Unnati marches ahead
Top seed Haryana’s Unnati Hooda logged a (21-19, 21-7) victory over Tanvi Reddy Andluri to advance into the quarterfinals. Another Haryana player Medhavi Nagar defeated Aishani Tiwari (21-14, 21-19), while Jiya Rawat ousted Karnika Sree S (21-13, 21-15). Guajarat’s Shreya Lele outplayed Radhika Sharma (24-22, 21-18) and Raksha Kandasamy outplayed Rijul Saini (21-16, 22-20). Second seed Anmol Kharb faced a tough resistance from Methini VD before logging a (21-6, 10-21, 21-11) win, while Aalisha Naik defeated Ishita Negi (23-21, 16-21, 21-15). Durga Isha Kandrapu also struggled against Maharashtra’s Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye before logging a (15-21, 23-21, 21-17) win.
Akarshit-Manya shine in mixed doubles
In the pre-quarterfinals of mixed doubles event, Akarshit Sharma and Manya Ralhan defeated Joseph Dilraj and Keerthika CH (23-21, 21-13), while BS and G Karthikeyan defeated Bhargav Ram Arigela and Pragati Parida (21-15, 21-17).
