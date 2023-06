Badminton Tourney: Top seed Sachin Jhajharia logs victory in boys’ U-17 qualifier

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 12

Top seed Rajasthan’s Sachin Jhajharia recorded a (15-6, 15-4) win over Suthish Kumar G of Tamil Nadu in a boys’ U-17 qualifier during the ongoing Yonex-Sunrise 2nd Ashwini Gupta Memorial All-India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Stadium here today.

Ishan Naik of Karnataka overpowered a tough challenge by Delhi’s Priyansh (15-12, 11-15, 15-5), while Tanay Ajay Mehendale easily defeated Kapil Salouniya (15-3, 16-14). Haryana’s Snehil Kumar also moved into the next round by defeating Gagandeep Singh (17-15, 15-7) and Shanay Patel defeated Lesslee Roy (14-16, 15-12, 15-7). Mayukh DB also marched ahead by defeating Bhuvnesh Ojha (15-11, 15-7), while Prateek Koundilya of Karnataka outplayed Akshay Kumar Tiruvaipati (15-12, 15-7).

In other matches, Sanjay R defeated Rishabh Gajwani (15-13, 15-11), Avadhut Kadam ousted Saatwik Singh (15-9, 15-6), Angad Muchhal outplayed Shaman Anand (18-16, 15-6), Samuel Tamang ousted Nikshay Patel (15-7, 15-7) and Neeraj Garg defeated Akshay Pandey (15-4, 15-8). Suraj S of Tamil Nadu outplayed Maharashtra’s Abhigyan L Singha (15-6, 15-10), while Yash Soni of Rajasthan defeated Rudhar Partap Singh Rana of Chhattisgarh (15-13, 15-12).

Nakshatraa stuns top qualifier

Nakshatraa Jairaj of Tamil Nadu stunned top qualifier Sarayu Suryaneni in straight games (15-6, 15-10). Delhi’s Kritleen Kaur defeated Swayamprabha Kumari of Bihar (15-7, 15-5) and Saanvi Ralhan defeated Gunjan Panchal (15-11, 15-8). Aarabi Vijayakumar of Madhya Pradesh also moved into the next round by defeating Anika Sharma (15-4, 15-2). Similarly, Keerthi Balaji of Karnataka recorded an easy (15-10, 15-6) win over Rishika Yadav. Haryana’s Gauri Kalla defeated Shriya Komiya (15-10, 15-7) and Vagisha Manish Srivastava outplayed Nikitha Marasu (15-8, 15-9). Anjana Manikandan of Tamil Nadu defeated Saanvi Lohia (15-8, 15-11), and Ruthvika Edala of Andhra Pradesh overpowered Haryana’s Aradhya Jakhar (15-5, 15-8).

Assam’s Aishwarya Choudhury recorded a comeback (6-15, 15-8, 15-11) win over Ananya Saini, whereas Haryana Jivika Sohlot defeated Sonakshi (15-9, 15-12). Nidhi Atmaram recorded a (15-5, 15-4) win over Avni Makhloga and Dhara Gupta of Uttar Pradesh overpowered a tough challenge by Riya Kurian of Kerala (15-4, 7-15, 15-11). Harini Ragalapadu of Telangana defeated Maharashtra’s Dhaara Prasad Bhandari (15-10, 15-3) and Mohitha Polavaram I defeated Darshini Prajapati (15-7, 15-11).

Jesicca Neyi Saring faced a neck-and-neck fight from Aaradhya before logging a (19-17, 14-16, 15-5) win to move into the next round, whereas Darshita Rajguru defeated Himabindu Syamalarao Yavarna (17-15, 15-9).

In the girls’ U-17 category, Suchismita Chakraborty of Assam overpowered Priyanshi Rathod (15-13, 15-7), Delhi’s Saanvi Lohia defeated Haryana’s Chhavi Yadav (15-8, 15-12), and Shourya Madavi of Maharashtra defeated Haryana’s Diksha Yadav (15-10, 9-15, 15-13). Easha Matte logged a (15-7, 15-10) win over Haryana’s Molly Jhamb and Evanna Tyagi of Maharashtra defeated Nidhi Atmaram (15-10, 15-8).

Aluru-Benjaram record win

In the boys’ U-15 doubles category, the pair of V Aluru and A Benjaram defeated Shivansh Rana and Kartik Thakur of Himachal Pradesh (16-14, 15-13). Samarth Vashist and Sanskaar Yadav easily overpowered Karthik Kamepalli and Sri Harsha Marka (15-6, 15-9), while Ravi Pradyot and Harshad Shadish defeated Harshit and Prathamnoor Singh Dhami (15-11, 15-11). T Budidha and T Uttam also moved into the next round by defeating Pulkit Raj Goel and Ayaan Singla (15-6, 15-5) and the pair of Fikham Hamdal and Shilvan Jebas S defeated Kushagra Gandhi and Ranak Gandhi (15-2, 15-1). M Mahesh Kumar and S Peer Ahamed Buhari of Haryana defeated Yug Dahiya and Shourya Partap Singh (15-8, 15-8), while Pardhu Bathina and Rahul Kadapakula ousted E Chungvarngam and H Mahimkar (15-9, 15-11).