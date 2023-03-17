Bag snatcher gets five-year jail term

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 16

A local court here today awarded five years of imprisonment to a Chandigarh resident for snatching a bag containing Rs 25,000.

District and Sessions Judge Harbir Singh Dahiya also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the accused. The accused has been identified as Mangat Ram of Vikas Nagar Colony in Chandigarh.

The case dates back to February 13, 2021, when victim Rocja Pabbiwal of Saini Vihar in Baltana area of Zirakpur in her complaint to the Sector 16 police said some unidentified motorcyclist snatched her bag in Sector 16. The bag contained a mobile phone, cash, ATM debit and credit card etc.

A case under Section 379A of the IPC was registered against the unidentified accused.

A team of the Sector 26 Crime Branch, led by Sub-Inspector Bheem Singh, arrested the accused. Legal action was taken under the guidance of Deputy District Attorney Pankaj Garg, evidence and testimony were conducted against the accused, the police said.