Bail denied to accused in PGI employee’s suicide case

Chandigarh, June 25

A local court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Ajay Sharma, a tutor working in the Radiodiagnosis Department of the PGI, who had been booked in a suicide case of woman superviser Narinder Kaur of the same department.

Opposing the bail application, public prosecutor Ashok Gautam assisted by Rabindra Pandit, advocate for the complainant, claimed that the CFSL report had confirmed that the suicide note recovered during investigation was written by the woman employee.

The police had registered the case for offences punishable under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) on the complaint of Gurinder Singh, husband of the victim on March 13.

The husband further alleged that the accused and other persons of the department had been mentally harassing his wife. Due to their ‘torture’ she committed suicide. He said a suicide note was recovered in which his wife had named the accused as the person responsible for her taking the extreme step.

The accused denied all charges in the anticipatory bail application. He said he had been working as a tutor technician for 36 years in the PGI.

The woman was working as a superviser radiographer and was custodian of all radiology equipment or machines in her section. Certain parts of the machines of which she was the custodian had not been accounted for and this fact was also given by her in writing to the head of department.

He said she had even sent a WhatsApp message requesting him to help her in the matter regarding certain missing parts of the machines. He claimed that on March 11 she also gave representation to the PGI Director for voluntary retirement due to family circumstances and mental health and on the same day she committed suicide.

On the other hand, public prosecutor opposed the anticipatory bail application. He said the suicide note was recovered during investigation. It was sent to the CFSL for checking the handwriting. He said as per the CFSL report the suicide note was written by Narinder Kaur.

After hearing the arguments the court dismissed the anticipatory bail application. It said the investigation in the matter was pending. The court said under the totality of the facts and circumstances and without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case the accused is not entitled to anticipatory bail.

