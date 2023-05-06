Bail denied to meat plant GM, director

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 5

A local court today dismissed the bail application of father-son duo Puthampurackal Mohammed Hameed, 66, and Mohammed Shahid Hameed, 36, the GM and a director of Federal Agro Industries Private Limited, Behera, Dera Bassi, respectively, who were booked in connection with the death of four workers at a meat plant on April 21.

Four persons had due to asphyxiation while cleaning a tank in the plant. A local court had asked the police to file their response in the matter.

The duo had filed an anticipatory bail application on April 26, but have eluded arrest for 14 days now.

The police said they had dispatched a team to Uttar Pradesh to nab them.

The bail plea stated that they were directors/promoters of the firm, a subsidiary of Agra-based HMA Agro Industries, a buffalo meat exporter. According to the documents submitted in the court, firm director Shahid Hameed and general manager PM Hameed hail from Alappuzha in Kerala and stay at an upscale housing colony in Dera Bassi.

The police had booked the meat plant owner Qamil Kureshi, general manager PM Hameed and director Mohammed Shahid Hameed under Sections 304 and 34 of the IPC at the Dera Bassi police station on April 21.