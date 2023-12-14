Bakery shop gutted in Dhakoli

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, December 13

A bakery shop in Dhakoli was gutted in a blaze that erupted early in the morning today. While nobody was injured in the incident, items worth lakhs were reduced to ashes in the fire that engulfed the shop around 5:30 am. Electrical appliances and five refrigerators were among the items destroyed in the fire. While the exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, a short circuit is suspected to have sparked the fire.

Fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the flames.

