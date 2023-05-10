Bakery worker dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, May 9

A 19-year-old youth of Vaishali Enclave, Baltana, allegedly died by suicide on Monday night.

The deceased, identified as Rajesh Kumar, a native of Bihar, had started working at a bakery shop here three months ago. He lived on a floor above the shop.

The police said the preliminary probe revealed that the deceased was talking to someone on the phone last night. The shopkeeper came in the morning and found him hanging from a ceiling fan. No suicide note was recovered.