Balbir asks Mann to verify facts before commenting

Mohali, February 13
Taking a serious note of AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann’s statement on Punjab education infrastructure, former Punjab Health Minister and Congress candidate from Mohali Balbir Sidhu asked Bhagwant Mann to verify his facts first before commenting on anything.
Balbir Sidhu today said the tactics of AAP to spread baseless propaganda against the Congress would bite the dust in the upcoming poll.
“This time, AAP will face worse defeat than the 2017 elections due to its hollow promises and claims,” Balbir Sidhu said. —
