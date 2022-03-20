Balbir Sidhu accuses AAP MLA of vendetta

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 19

Former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu today alleged that not only his supporters were being beaten up in Mohali, but false police cases were also being registered against them at the behest of AAP legislator Kulwant Singh.

Addressing mediapersons, Balbir Sidhu said his supporters were beaten up at Kumbhra village, but no action was taken by the police. He said shots were fired at one of his friends’ hotel, “Bru Bros”, by motorcyclists and the MLA’s vehicle was seen around at night, but the police gave a clean chit to the car driver. The statements of the hotel staff were not taken into account, he claimed, while demanding a CBI inquiry into the incident.

The former minister alleged that Kulwant Singh and his supporters were creating an atmosphere of terror in Mohali. He said he would knock the doors of the Human Rights Commission and the court if no action was taken by the police. He said his family was in danger due to Kulwant Singh.

Balbir Sidhu said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had stated that there would be no political vendetta, but the opposite was happening in Mohali. He demanded the CM’s intervention. He alleged that a supporter of Sarpanch Ramandeep Singh of Safipur village was tied up and beaten up by AAP supporters. The police had registered a case against the sarpanch and his relatives instead of taking action against the assailants, he claimed. —