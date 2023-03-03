Balbir Sidhu seeks 'smart city' tag for Mohali

Mohali, March 2
Punjab BJP vice-president and former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu today asked Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri to announce Mohali as a ‘smart city’.
During a meeting with the Union Minister at Delhi, Sidhu said Mohali had been constantly expanding as a city and had advanced infrastructure. He said it was one of the important cities of Punjab and also a part of the tricity. Sidhu said the city was connected by rail and air and a large number of NRIs were settled here. He said developing Mohali as a ‘smart city’ was the need of the hour.
In a press release, Sidhu said Puri assured him of speaking to the authorities in this regard.
