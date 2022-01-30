Balbir Singh Sidhu a grassroots leader, says Anandpur Sahib MP

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 29

Mohali people are lucky that they have a leader like sitting MLA and Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu, whose relentless efforts have put Mohali on the fast track of development. Manish Tiwari, Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib, stated this while addressing an election meeting at Shaheed Udham Singh Bhawan in Phase 3-A here.

Tiwari said Balbir was a grassroots leader. He earned the respect and love of people due to his hard work and devotion towards welfare. Even Covid’s first and second waves failed to deter him from serving people during the testing times. He did his best to improve the functioning of government hospitals in the state. His efforts to tackle the pandemic were even praised by the Prime Minister.

Tiwari said no one could challenge Sidhu’s dedication in improving infrastructure in Mohali.

He appealed to Mohali voters to ensure Balbir Sidhu’s victory with a record margin so that he could continue his good work for Mohali.

Balbir Sidhu said he was seeking support again on the basis of development works carried out by him in the past. He said, “I am not seeking support by making countless promises and accusing my rivals of baseless accusations. The agenda of my election campaign is simple and straight “kaam kiya hai aur kaam karenge”.

“I am in people’s court again now. You elected me as your MLA three times and I served you with my best efforts and what I did is in front of you all. I seek your support again to take Mohali further on the development path and make it number 1 in the state,” Sidhu asserted. —