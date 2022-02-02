Balbir Singh Sidhu counts on his work

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 1

Sitting MLA and Congress candidate from Mohali Balbir Singh Sidhu said during his last tenure as Mohali MLA, he had chalked out a concrete plan to get Mohali rid of the traffic problems.

To check accidents caused by stray cattle, especially during night, a Bal Gopal Gaushala was set up on 10 acres in Balongi village. Keeping in view the long-standing demand of residents for a centralised bus stand, a new bus stand is being built near Gurudwara Singh Shaheedan in Sector 77, he said. —