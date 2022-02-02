Balbir Singh Sidhu counts on his work

Mohali, February 1
Sitting MLA and Congress candidate from Mohali Balbir Singh Sidhu said during his last tenure as Mohali MLA, he had chalked out a concrete plan to get Mohali rid of the traffic problems.
To check accidents caused by stray cattle, especially during night, a Bal Gopal Gaushala was set up on 10 acres in Balongi village. Keeping in view the long-standing demand of residents for a centralised bus stand, a new bus stand is being built near Gurudwara Singh Shaheedan in Sector 77, he said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM
Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...
Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges
The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...
Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face
The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...
46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar
The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...
To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani
Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...