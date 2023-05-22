Bali, Thailand favourite summer vacation spots

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, May 21

With a few days left for vacation to start in the tricity schools, children and parents are busy planning for their summer getaway. Tours and travel operators said their season had begun well and would hit its peak around June 1 when most of the government and private schools take a summer break.

Srinagar, Leh most preferred domestic destinations This year, too, Srinagar and Leh are the most sought-after domestic destinations even though the air fares have almost doubled in the past few days, said Amritpal Singh, a Sector 35-based tour operator.

“Now, people prefer to go abroad to places such as Bali, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia and Southeast Asian countries. This year, too, we have made good bookings for Bali. Thailand is the next most sought-after destination abroad. Dubai, as usual, attracts a fair share of tricity residents. But, it is no longer a preferred destination for vacation. People go there for weekend trips only,” said Sumit Gandhi, a tour operator from Phase 11.

With the prices of tour packages of domestic and foreign destinations seeing a stiff competition, children and visitors prefer going abroad. While the four-night package to Srinagar costs about Rs 30,000 per person, including flight and hotel charges, the same package for Thailand costs about Rs 40,000. Bali, the most favoured destination, costs about Rs 60,000 per person, from Delhi.

“With prices of air tickets remaining on a higher side during this time of the year, there has been a 10 to 15 per cent hike in the cost of packages this year,” shared another tour operator.

Tour operators said visa issues had forced many residents to drop European countries off their bucket list.