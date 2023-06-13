Balongi residents see bias in GMADA demolition drive

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 12

GMADA today launched a demolition drive against illegal constructions in Ekta Colony, Balongi, amidst stiff resistance from residents.

“When asked, GMADA employees did not show a copy of the order regarding demolition of the construction and said they were given verbal order,” residents alleged.

Prabhjot, one of the affected person, said they were being harassed by GMADA for the past six months. They alleged that many other constructions were going on in the area, but no action was taken against them. He said no notice was ever given to him by the authority. The same thing happened in the past too, he added.

Sarpanch Bahadur Singh said GMADA should hold a meeting with the village panchayat and other departments to stop the provision of water and electricity connections to the new constructions.