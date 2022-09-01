Balraj hits ton in tie against Sukhna Zone

Chandigarh, August 31
Balraj Singh came up with a brilliant 120-run innings to help Bird Park Zone to raise 214 runs against Sukhna Zone on the first day of the UTCA U-16 Multi Days Cricket Tournament. Arshdeep Singh (4/28) was the pick of the bowlers while Ankan Hang claimed 3/58 for the bowling side.
In reply, Sukhna Zone scored 28/2 at the drawn of the stumps.
In the second match, Plaza Zone posted 375/9 to make a strong grip against Leisure Zone. Aparajit Sharma came up with a brilliant 110 runs while Riyan Singh (73) and Daksha Arora (59) were the other main scorers for the side. Gaganpreet Singh (3/68) and Shivam Nagrath (3/68) were the successful bowlers.
In another match, Rose Zone scored 185 runs against Terrace Zone. Hrithik Sandhu (73) and Ehat Salaria (50) remained the main contributors for the score. In reply, Terrace Zone scored 57/3 at the end of the first day’s play. In the last match, Peace Zone bowled out Rock Zone for 239 runs in 82 overs. Vardan Sharma (5/26) claimed a five-wicket haul. Harshit Suri (76) and Devraj (74) scored a majority of runs for Rock Zone. In reply, Peace Zone finished the day at 28 without any loss.
