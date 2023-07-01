Baltana entangled in wire webs

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 30

Baltana is entangled in a mesh of cable wires, telephone wires, internet wires and unauthorised connections criss-crossing the PSPCL poles, trees and rooftops.

Every year, one or two persons die of electrocution in the Baltana and Pabhat areas after coming into contact with high tension wires. The number of victims getting injured due to electric shock is exceptionally high.

At the Baltana market in Zirakpur. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

Unauthorised constructions and laxity in enforcing safeguards are primary reasons for such mishaps taking place in busy localities. Illegal use of existing structures by cable operators and internet service providers has compounded the problem. Unauthorised and unsecure connections put pressure on infrastructure and environment. Besides, the overall landscape of the area loses aesthetic appeal.

Cemented PSPCL poles in Vishwakarma Colony of Baltana are so tightly wrapped with bunches of wires that these no longer can be identified as power poles.

“Anyone can come with a bunch of wires and hang it on a pole, tree or a rooftop. There is no check by the Municipal Council or the PSPCL. Only if a resident objects or makes a hue and cry, they stop it, though for a while. Once off guard, workers will fix it hurriedly and scoot,” said Karamjit Singh, a Baltana resident.

The Panchkula road in Baltana is dotted with several poles where wires are dangling close and low to the road. The junction boxes are illegally fitted at the knee level.

“The cable operators work so stealthily that you hardly know that a new wire is being installed. In a matter of days, the mesh outgrows into an intricate web.

Zirakpur Municipal Council officials said they had limited staff and it was difficult to keep a daily watch. However, they disconnect unauthorised wires from time to time, they claimed.

