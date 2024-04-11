Baltana girl raped at knifepoint, 2 arrested

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, April 10

Police have arrested two youths of Nayagaon for raping a girl of Baltana at knifepoint after entering her house during a theft bid in the wee hours of April 5. The suspects, identified as Sanjay Kumar, alias Rohit Bisht; and Goldy were arrested the same day and two knives recovered from them.

In her statement to the police, the victim has stated that the duo entered the house with an intention to steal but raped her at knifepoint before fleeing with valuables and cash.

The police have recovered stolen cash, ornaments and car without registration plate .Two knives and a motorcycle used in the crime have also been recovered by the police.

The in charge of Baltana police post, Ajay Kumar, said, “The victim is an unmarried girl of around 25 years of age. She was staying as a paying guest in the house. She complained that she was raped at knifepoint by the suspects around 1:30 am. The suspects later fled with her gold ornaments and cash. Multiple cases of theft are already registered against the duo in Chandigarh and Nayagaon police.”

A fresh case under Sections 376-D, 506, 457, 380, 379, 411, 34 and 201 of the IPC was registered at the Zirakpur police station on April 5.

