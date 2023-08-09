 Baltana RUB step closer to reality : The Tribune India

Baltana RUB step closer to reality

UT to begin social impact study for land acquisition at Raipur Kalan

Raipur Kalan-Harmilap Nagar crossing near Baltana. NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, August 8

After years of inconvenience, there is good news for residents of Baltana, who daily commute to UT for work and have to face snarl-ups at the level crossing. The UT Administration is set to conduct a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) in the affected area of Raipur Kalan village, which is a crucial step in the acquisition of land for the construction of a much-needed railway underbridge (RUB) at the level crossing.

As per the notification issued by the UT Administration, the SIA will be conducted in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation and landowners in the affected areas. This step is in line with the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Social Impact Assessment and Consent) Rules of 2014.

The project aims at acquiring 0.74 acres in Raipur Kalan village to facilitate the construction of the RUB.

The primary objective of the SIA is to estimate the number of affected families, identify the families likely to be displaced, assess the extent of land and properties likely to be affected, explore the feasibility of alternative locations, analyse social impacts and associated costs, and understand the impact of these costs on the overall project cost versus its benefits.

The UT Administration has clarified that the consent of landowners is not necessary for the project. The entire social impact assessment is expected to be completed within six months. The assessment, led by Panjab University, will encompass various activities such as consultations, surveys, and public hearings.

The recent tender floated by Northern Railway, with an estimated cost of Rs 4.94 crore, is aimed at constructing an RUB (2x5.50mx3.50m) in place of the Chandigarh-Baltana-Harmilapnagar level crossing in Raipur Kalan village.

Upon completion, the underpass will bring relief to residents of Raipur Kalan, Vikas Nagar, Baltana, Zirakpur, Dhakoli, Panchkula, Mauli Jagran and the nearby areas.

The project is a collaborative effort between the Railways and the UT Administration, with both entities sharing the project’s cost almost equally.

Residents of the region have been advocating for the construction of an underpass since 2017. The complexities of obtaining clearances from various departments of the Railways, the UT Administration and the Punjab Government led to the project’s delay.

Rs 4.94-crore project

  • 0.74 acres to be acquired in Raipur Kalan village
  • Estimated cost of RUB project is Rs 4.94 crore
  • Railways and UT Administration to share the cost almost equally
  • The RUB will have two motorable boxes, each 5.50 metres in width and approximately 3.5 metres in height
  • The underpass will align with the existing crossing, offering a straight road from the Chandigarh side and a curved approach from the Baltana side

