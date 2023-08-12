Bambiha gang member arrested for opening fire outside Panchkula bar

Panchkula, August 11
The police have apprehended a member of the Bambiha gang, Dilbar (18) of Bhurewala Narayangarh, for firing shots in the air outside a bar in Sector 5, Panchkula, late on the night of June 15.
It may be recalled that the suspect had also made threatening calls to the manager of the bar, Jitendra Kumar, earlier. A case was registered in this regard under Sections 285, 506, 336, 34, 386 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act.
The crime branch of Sector 26 had arrested Manbir Singh, Gaurav, Dixant and Karan Kumar, all members of the gang, on July 13. Dilbar, the leader of the gang, was arrested today in Mohali.
Dilbar has had many run-ins with the law. He once allegedly shot at a person over a minor dispute. He once even shot another person in the legs for failing to repay a loan. An attempt-to-murder case was also registered against him at the Narayangarh police station. And the list of his antecedents goes on.
Dilbar was produced in the court today after being brought on a production warrant from Mohali. He has been remanded in police custody for six days.
