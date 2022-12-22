Ban on floor-wise registries of residential units: Builders, property dealers protest, block Kharar road

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 21

Normal work at the Kharar tehsil office was affected for the second day in a row as builders and property dealers staged a protest against the government decision to stop floor-wise registries of ground plus two and stilt plus three residential buildings.

The protesters today blocked the road against the Punjab government’s move to stop floor-wise sale of private residential properties by builders. The administration has put on hold these registries and sought further clarification on the matter from the Local Government department.

At the tehsil office today, property dealers and builders staged a sit-in and raised slogans against the government. When they were not heard out for a long time, they went outside the tehsil office and blocked the main road for some time.

Kharar SDM Ravinder Singh reached there and appealed to them to clear the road. He also reportedly spoke to the Mohali Deputy Commissioner in this regard.

Later, he informed the protesters that the decision was being reviewed and the final call would be taken soon.

The protesters relented and cleared the blockade.

“Further clarification has been sought from the Local Government department in this matter. The registries with NOCs of municipal council will continue,” the SDM added.

“The registries are being done for the time being. There are some issues in the interpretation of the government order. The order will be implemented as soon as the higher authorities give a clarity on the matter,” Singh said. The SDM added that the government suffered revenue loss when the building plan of a residential building was approved as a whole and the building was sold floor-wise later.