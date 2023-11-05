 Bangladesh golfer Jamal keeps lead on Day 3 : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 4

Bangladesh golfer Jamal Hossain continued at the top of the pack for the third day running as he extended his lead to three shots despite a late wobble in round three of the Rs 1.5 crore Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational, at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Hossain (65-68-69), who had a one-shot overnight lead, submitted a card of 3-under 69 today, to take his total to 14-under 202.Delhi’s Sachin Baisoya (66-68-71) kept himself in second place for the third straight day following his round of 71. His total stood at 11-under 205.

Abhijit Singh Chadha came up with a 70 to end the penultimate day in third position at 10-under 206, being the highest-placed Chandigarh player. Pukhraj Singh Gill fired the day’s best score of 66 to occupy tied fourth place at nine-under 207 along with multiple-time international winner Rahil Gangjee (69).

Aadil Bedi, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and Angad Cheema were the other Chandigarh-based professionals in the top 10 as the trio were tied 8th at 7-under 209. Indian golf legend and tournament host Jeev (72-70-72), playing at his home course, returned a 72 on Saturday to be placed tied-38th at 2-under 214. Hossain was in prime form with his irons and wedges that helped him set up five birdies over the first 13 holes. The 38-year-old from Dhaka, a four-time winner on the PGTI, also had an 18-feet birdie conversion on the 13th. Then a wrong club selection on the 14th resulted in Jamal’s first bogey of the day. It affected Hossain’s momentum as he continued to slide with two more bogeys thereafter with his only other birdie coming on the 16th. TATA Steel PGTI Ranking leader Om Prakash Chouhan (67) was tied 19th at 5-under 211.

