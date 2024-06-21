Bank guard shoots dead 28-year-old in Majra following altercation

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 21

Police arrested a security guard for shooting dead a Majra resident after an altercation in the Majra branch of the Union Bank of India on Friday afternoon.

The victim, identified as Manvir (28), was rushed to PGI where he succumbed to his injuries. Locals said the victim, along with his friend, had gone to the bank to check his mother’s account details when they had an altercation with the guard at the gate. The bank officials reportedly bolted the door after the argument but the guard, Gurwinder Singh (38), shot one of the men dead with his licensed weapon.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and scanned the CCTV footage of the incident.

Kharar-2 DSP Dharamvir Singh said, “The suspect has been arrested and the weapon recovered. A case has been registered at the Mullanpur police station.”

Locals said the guard and the victim were having arguments for the past 2 to 3 days.

