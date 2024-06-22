Bank guard shoots youth dead, arrested

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 21

The police have arrested a security guard for shooting dead a youth after an altercation in a branch of Union Bank of India at Majra village here this afternoon.

The victim, Manvir (28) of Majra, was rushed to the PGI where he was declared dead.

Sources said the victim, along with his friends, had gone to the bank to enquire about the pension account details of the mother of one of his friends when they had an altercation with the guard at the gate. Bank officials reportedly bolted the door after the altercation, but the arguments continued. The guard, Gurwinder Singh, 38, in the meantime came out and shot at them with his licensed weapon, which hit the victim standing outside the gate.

The police reached the spot and scanned the CCTV footage of the incident.

Kharar-2 DSP Dharamvir Singh said, “The suspect has been arrested and the weapon recovered. A case has been registered in this connection at the Mullanpur police station.”

Sources said the elderly woman had approached the bank two-three days ago to enquire about her pension. The bank officials had told her that the pension was not credited to her account yet after which an argument took place.

The woman went back home and narrated the incident to one of her sons, who along with his friends, including the victim, today came to the branch and started arguing with the bank staff. The suspect was intervening in the arguments when the incident took place.

