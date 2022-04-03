Bank restores Chandigarh Municipal Corporation's Rs 28.51 lakh withdrawn fraudulently

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

A sum of Rs 28.51 lakh, which was fraudulently withdrawn from the savings bank account (cow fee) of the MC in October last year, has been restored by a bank.

According to officials concerned, on October 11 last year, fraudsters had withdrawn the amount by presenting a fake cheque with forged signatures of the authorised signatories of the Municipal Corporation. The Accounts Department of the civic body had lodged an FIR with the Sector 17 police station and took up the matter with the RBI ombudsman.

Now, the Bank of Baroda has restored the amount from the date of fraud in the MC building branch of Punjab National Bank.