Bansal backs traders, objects to sealing drive

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 10

Former Congress MP Pawan Kumar Bansal today raised voice in support of the rights of traders in Sectors 7, 26 and 10 and the Industrial Area.

He accused the BJP of merely showing support for traders, but working against them in the name of the Governor. Bansal opposed the sealing of seven food outlets in recent days and instead sought approval for need-based changes. He highlighted the transformation of these areas into a hub of eateries and said there was a need to allow need-based changes like covering of backyards.

He criticised the Administration for not bringing conversion policies to generate more investments and employment. He said due to the strict policies of the Administration, businessmen were leaving the city and preferring to set up their units in Panchkula and Mohali.

