Bansal disputes BJP’s ‘Ease of Living’ claims

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

Former Member of Parliament and Union Minister Pawan Bansal has disputed the BJP’s claims of “Ease of Living” in Chandigarh as mere paper assurances, far from reality.

Bansal criticised the eight claims made in the BJP’s advertisements, stating that the quality of life for Chandigarh residents has deteriorated under the BJP’s rule. He emphasised that Modi’s guarantees were a mere political rhetoric without any tangible results on the ground.

Referring to the claim of opening 50 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Bansal alleged the BJP hadn’t established any new health centres. Instead, they rebranded the existing ayurvedic and homoeopathic dispensaries, often lacking adequate staff and infrastructure.

Regarding the construction of a synthetic track at the Sector 7 Sports Centre, the former MP questioned the allocation of Rs 7 crore. He highlighted discrepancies in sports facilities, citing instances where essential equipment was lacking in gyms.

Bansal drew attention to a comprehensive survey of Chandigarh’s cycling tracks, conducted by a 11-member NGO team, exposing dangers such as exposed electric wires and overgrown tree roots. Despite sharing evidence with the engineering department, the issues remain unaddressed.

He also criticised the BJP for its handling of community centres, mentioning instances where personal events took precedence over public use.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP