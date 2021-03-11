Bansal, Umesh win open bridge tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

Team of AK Bansal and Umesh Singh scored 575.33 points to win the pairs’ event of the 11th Steel Strips Group Open Bridge Championship organised by the Punjab Bridge Association.

Swetadari Saha and Krishan Das Chakraborty claimed second position with a score of 569.42 points, while RS Gujral and Rohit Gupta claimed third position by scoring 556.79 points, followed by Kalyan Kumar Roy and Rajendra Roy (544.00 points), Sanjit Dey and Binod K Shaw (540.97 points) and Yogendra Deva and Amit Nangpal (532.82 points). A total of 41 pairs participated in the match point pairs’ event of the championship.

Meanwhile, in the super league team event, the team of Subhash Gupta, Rajeshwar Tewari, Animesh Raj and Sapan Desai, representing Steel Strips (1), claimed the title with 107.61 points. As many as 26 teams from various parts of India had participated in the championship and after playing seven rounds of Swiss League, the top six teams qualified for all super league. Rampage (98.57 points) and NCR Blue (85.83 points) claimed second and third position, followed by Pant’s Team (70.55 points), Dr Sanghi (63.88 points), PBA III ( 50.12 points), Bridgemates (49.73 points) and Defence (33.71 points).