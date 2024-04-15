Bansal’s aide to enter fray

Chandigarh: Senior city Congress leader Hafiz Anwar Ul Haq, who is considered close to Bansal, has announced that he may contest the city LS seat on BSP or All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) ticket.
He made the announcement after he was served a notice by city Congress chief Lucky seeking an explanation regarding the incident where he had allegedly misbehaved in front of party in charge Rajeev Shukla during a meeting. He was asked to state the reason why he should not be sacked from the party.
“Lucky is harming the party and I am not going to be cowed down,” said Hafiz.
