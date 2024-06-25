Banwari Lal Purohit inaugurates national camp in Mohali, pupils from 16 states participate

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 24

The 39th National Learn to Live Together Camp was inaugurated by Governor Banwari Lal Purohit at Shivalik Public School at Phase 6 in Mohali. The CWC has been hosting the camp for the first time in the state. The theme of the camp is ‘Learn to Live Together’.

Addressing students across the 16 states, the Governor said the theme of the camp is relevant to today’s scenario. He emphasised the importance of following the principles of simple living for children.

Over 150 children and their escorts from 16 states were present. Principal Prajakta Avhad welcomed the Governor, dignitaries, the children, and their escorts. She said the camp would last for six days, adding that different indoor activities would be organised every day. The principal said the schedule of activities for the camp has been prepared keeping in mind the age group of children aged 10 to 14 years.

The principal said to apprise the children about the culture and heritage of Punjab, a special exhibition has been set up with the help of prominent artists from the state.

The Governor said hard work always comes back and we should respect the spirit of ‘Unity in Integrity’ by making good friends barring any religion, language, or caste and avoiding bad company.

