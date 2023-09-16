Banwari Lal Purohit opens PHDCCI exhibition

Chandigarh, September 15
Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit today inaugurated the ninth Ins & Outs mega show being organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Architects, Fire and Security Association of India and Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers, at the Sector 17 Parade Ground here.
Purohit called upon PHDCCI representatives to bring entrepreneurs associated with the fields of architecture, modern building construction technology, fire safety, security, real estate, furnishing, decoration, etc. under one roof.
Madhusudan Vij, Chairman, PHDCCI Chandigarh chapter, said the theme of the four-day exhibition was ‘Towards Sustainable Design, Technology and Safety’.
