Banwarilal Purohit assures policy on religious places, shops in 2 furniture markets

Chandigarh, June 25

A new policy will be prepared vis-a-vis religious temples and shops in the furniture markets of Sectors 53 and 54. Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit gave this assurance to a BJP delegation that met him today over several issues.

It was led by Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra and general secretary (org), Punjab and Chandigarh BJP Manthri Srinivasulu. The BJP said the Governor assured that no coercive measures would be taken in this regard. “The Governor said interests of all these people will be taken care of,” said Malhotra.

