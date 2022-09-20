Banwarilal Purohit felicitates border force personnel

Chandigarh, September 19
Stating that the country was facing a host of serious cross-border threats from drones, arms smuggling and drug influx, the Governor of Punjab, Banwarilal Purohit, said the government was making all efforts to provide the best technology to the forces guarding borders.
Addressing BSF personnel at an investiture here today, the Governor said: “All latest technologies will be at your command. You ask and you will get it.”
The government was also committed to developing and improving the infrastructure in border regions as ensuring security of borders was paramount to national security.
The governor also complimented the BSF for its role on borders during war as well as in peace. He acknowledged the force’s contribution to maintaining law and order in support of the civil administration, in counter-insurgency and helping the state government during elections.
He presented the Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 76 BSF personnel. The award is given to Central and state police personnel who have completed 15 years of outstanding and unblemished service.
Earlier, PV Rama Sastry, Additional Director General, Western Command, BSF, highlighted the role and responsibility of the BSF and listed its achievements, including gallantry awards, since its inception.
