Banwarilal Purohit fetes Girl India Ambassadors

Chandigarh, February 25
Commemoration of the culmination of the Girls India Project, a collaborative effort of the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) and the Education Department, witnessed the awarding of Girl India Ambassadors as pillars of change.
The function was presided over by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit. It started with a performance by girl students depicting the unscripted and unstoppable power of girls.
On the occasion, 44 Girls India Ambassadors were branded amongst the 50 partner schools of Girls India Project. The brand ambassador of CCPCR for 2021-22 was honoured for her national recognition and declared the student mentor for 2022.
Master Chand from Snehalaya Child Care Institution (CCI) was branded in the Special Child Category for bringing awards at national and state level in sports. —
