Banwarilal Purohit forms 10 standing committees

Chandigarh, December 27

To advise the UT Administration on development issues and policy matters affecting the city, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has constituted 10 standing committees of the Administrator’s Advisory Council. Purohit had reconstituted the council for a period of two years on Friday.

The Administrator nominated MP Kirron Kher as chairperson and Vijay Vardhan, former Chief Secretary, Haryana, as vice-chairman of the committee on transportation, Lt Gen KJ Singh (retd), former State Information Commissioner, Haryana, as chairman of the committee on education, Rajender K Saboo, chairman, KDDL Ltd, as chairman of the committee on urban infrastructure and planning, Satnam Singh Sandhu, chancellor, Chandigarh University, as chairman of the committee on environment, Dr Raj Bahadur, Director, Regional Spinal Injury Centre, Mohali, as chairman

of the committee on health, BN Goswami, eminent art historian, as chairman of the committee on art, culture, tourism and heritage preservation, Arun Sood, president, city BJP, as chairman of the committee on law and order, Sanjay Tandon, former president of city BJP, as chairman of the committee on sports, Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India, as chairman of the committee on social welfare and Mayor Sarbjit Kaur as chairman of the committee on peripheral area development.

Meanwhile, the UT Administration has clarified that two former Union ministers could not be included in the Council as they did not give their willingness to be part of it.

During the last council meeting, the Administrator had announced that members of the existing council and that of new organisations would express their willingness to be a member. However, Harmohan Dhawan, former MP, did not submit his willingness whereas Pawan Kumar Bansal, who was also member of the standing committee on urban infrastructure and planning for the city, himself expressed his willingness not to continue with the committee. Bansal did not share his willingness to be a part of the council.

The committee constitutes members of various organisations/ associations like Charanjiv Singh, president, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, Rajiv Kalia, chairman, CII, Northern Region, Manmohan Singh, chairman, Hotel & Restaurant Association, Hitesh Kumar Puri, chairman, CRAWFED, Dr Ramneek Sharma, president, IMA city unit, etc.