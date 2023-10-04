Banwarilal Purohit hands over job letters to audit, Chandigarh Housing Board appointees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today distributed appointment letters to candidates for 46 posts of clerk in Chandigarh Housing Board and 29 posts of junior auditor in the Local Audit Department.

Mayor Anup Gupta, UT Adviser and CHB Chairman Dharam Pal, K Siva Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary to Punjab Governor, Nitin Yadav, Home Secretary, Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Finance Secretary, and other senior officials were present.

The appointment letters were awarded to candidates who demonstrated excellence throughout the recruitment procedure, which began with a public notice inviting applications. Purohit congratulated the appointees and urged them to work with utmost transparency and dedication.

