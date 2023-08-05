Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, August 4

In a significant development, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has decided to put its proposed general housing scheme in Sector 53 on hold. During a meeting on Thursday, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit took a firm stance on the matter, stating that the housing scheme was not required at this time. As a result, the CHB cancelled the tenders worth Rs 200 crore that were floated on August 2 for the construction of 340 flats.

Even as the CHB was yet to obtain environmental clearance from the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) for the scheme’s rollout, it had gone ahead with floating the tenders. However, the UT Administrator’s decision to put the scheme on hold has led to cancellation of the tenders.

Sources indicate during the meeting, Purohit emphasised the importance of preserving the precious land for future generations and city’s expansion rather than proceeding with the housing project. The CHB had been making preparations to launch the scheme by August 15 The future of the housing scheme now remains uncertain. Earlier in 2018 as well, the scheme was scrapped, but was later considered for revival.

In March this year, the CHB approved the scheme’s brochure, offering a total of 340 flats across three categories, with 192 three-bedroom flats, 100 two-bedroom flats, and 48 two-bedroom flats for economically weaker sections (EWS).

The construction of the flats was scheduled to commence in September this year, and the CHB had set April 2026 target for handing over the possession to the allottees.

The prices of the flats in this revived scheme had been set at Rs 1.65 crore for a three-bedroom unit, Rs 1.40 crore for a two-bedroom unit and Rs 55 lakh for a two-bedroom EWS unit. When the scheme was first introduced in 2018, the pricing was considerably higher, with a three-bedroom flat being offered at Rs 1.8 crore, two-bedroom at Rs 1.5 crore and a one-bedroom flat at Rs 95 lakh. Due to the exorbitant rates, the initial response was lacklustre, resulting in only 178 applications for 492 flats, leading to the scheme’s cancellation.

In a bid to attract more buyers, the CHB had now reduced the tentative prices by 15 per cent, with the hope of getting a good response this time.

