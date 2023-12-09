Banwarilal Purohit inaugurates Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 8

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today inaugurated the 36th Chrysanthemum Show at the Terraced Garden in Sector 33. Mayor Anup Gupta, UT Adviser Nitin Yadav, DGP Praveer Ranjan, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, Senior Deputy Mayor Kanwarjeet Rana, area councillor Anju Katyal, other councillors and senior officers of the civic body were present during the inauguration of the three-day show. The annual event is a zero-waste initiative by the civic body. Besides showcasing various stalls with different initiatives and projects of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the event promotes sustainability and environmental consciousness.

Purohit toured all the stalls, including the one set up for the Swachh Bharat Mission, which raises awareness about waste segregation at the source. Other stalls showcased horticulture waste composting, home composting, safai mitra, construction, demolition waste management and a unique and eco-friendly initiative, ‘PRARAMBH’, a one-stop store for sustainable products run by a self-help group supported by the civic body.

Purohit unveiled an artistically designed brochure for the show. Gardeners were also honoured on the occasion for their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts.

Purohit lauded officials of the municipal corporation for organising the show. Waste materials like tyres, chains, iron sheets and plastic have been ingeniously transformed into remarkable structures. From tunnels to see-saws, spring riders to crawling obstacles and benches made of construction and demolition waste, the park has a lot on offer.

