Banwarilal Purohit lays stone of Advanced Academic and Research Centre

Chandigarh, August 19

The UT Administrator and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit laid the foundation stone for the state-of-the-art Advanced Academic and Research Centre at the Postgraduate Government College, Sector 11, here today.

This research facility, to be set up at a cost of Rs 9.93 crore, will have 2,930 sq mt of covered area. It is poised to invigorate critical thinking, innovation, and problem-solving within the academic community.

With the vision of the National Education Policy 2020, which accentuates the paramount importance of research-oriented education at all levels, Purohit emphasised that the centre stood as a testament to our dedication to fostering a culture of research-driven learning.

The Governor highlighted the centre’s potential to be an inspirational hub that would nurture curiosity, creativity and collaboration.

Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator; Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Secretary Engineering; Purva Garg, Secretary of Education, Chandigarh Administration; Amandeep Singh Bhatti, DHE; CB Ojha, Chief Engineer, Chandigarh Administration, were also present. — TMS

#Banwarilal Purohit