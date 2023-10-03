Banwarilal Purohit lays stone of composting plant

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

UT Administrator and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit today laid the foundation stone of a temporary wet waste processing plant at the Dadu Majra dumping ground.

Speaking on the occasion, Purohit said the facility would ensure 100% wet waste processing.

The MC is in the process of setting up a state-of-the-art integrated solid waste management plant, which would reportedly take care of the waste management needs of the city for the next 15- 20 years.

Mayor Anup Gupta said the corporation was in an advanced stage of bioremediating the legacy waste dumps, one of which had already been cleared while the work on the other site with 8 lakh MT of garbage was underway and would complete by February next year.

The augmented composing plant, which is being constructed at the cost of Rs 7.25 crore, will be ready by December-end following which the entire wet waste generated in the city will be converted into compost.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said the MC was processing the entire sanitary, dry and domestic hazardous waste.

