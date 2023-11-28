Banwarilal Purohit pays obeisance at Sector 8 gurdwara

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 27

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit paid obeisance at the gurdwara situated in Sector 8-C on the occasion of Gurpurb, the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

In a gesture of profound respect and solidarity with the residents of the state and Chandigarh, Purohit offered prayers for the ‘Chardi kala’ of the people of Punjab and Chandigarh. Purohit participated in the sacred ‘langar’, sharing a meal with the devout ‘sangat’ (congregation) present at the site of worship.

Purohit emphasised the significant role the festival plays in fostering harmony, compassion and unity among all communities. He reiterated the need to uphold the values propagated by Guru Nanak Dev.

