Banwarilal Purohit puts stamp on waste plant site at Dadu Majra

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 12

Setting aside the demand of AAP and Congress councillors, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today gave his nod to the setting up of the new waste processing plant at Phase I of the Dadu Majra dump recently reclaimed through bioremediation. The existing plant is situated across the road in Sector 25.

The dump site at Dadu Majra; and Banwarilal Purohit addresses the media. File/RAVI KUMAR

Purohit said nowhere in Chandigarh was a vacant chunk of 50 acres available and the plant was meant for the said location as per the city’s Master Plan of 1987. “Nobody can change the location. Even if it is to be changed, what is the alternative?” the Governor asked mediapersons after a meeting with the councillors today.

The design of the plant was approved by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), which is a premier institute and has worked on several successful projects like the waste processing plant in Goa, said Purohit.

“The Nagpur-based national institute will keep some room for greenery and put in place other mechanisms to ensure that there is no foul smell in the area,” said the Governor, allaying concerns of the residents of Dadu Majra. The Administrator also assured the residents that he would inspect the plant every three months. “We are already late. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposes a heavy penalty in such cases. The garbage will be processed on a day-to-day basis. There will be no leftover waste and smell. I advise the administration to go ahead with the project and speed it up,” said Purohit. Stressing transparency, he said councillors, along with the Mayor, will be made part of the pre-bidding meeting.

Reacting to the House meeting held on June 6, the Administrator said, “There was misunderstanding and ignorance. Abuses should not be part of the House meeting. It should not have happened.” To the Opposition’s demand to declare the House meeting null and void, he replied, “As per rules, the meeting cannot be called invalid. Even Parliament sees walkouts and all. If members are adamant or there is a scuffle, they are forcibly removed by marshals.”

On the AAP councillors’ claim on a boycott of today’s meeting, he said, “Everyone has a right in democracy. There is no question of boycott by councillors as they themselves asked for an audience. The Congress and AAP wrote to me over the issue."

On June 6, unruly scenes were witnessed at the MC House as BJP MP Kirron Kher and AAP councillor Jasbir Singh Laddi allegedly hurled abuses at each other over the setting up of the new waste processing plant at Dadu Majra. The agenda was passed, but not before all AAP councillors were suspended for the day. Some of them were removed from the House by marshals.

The Congress, too, had accused the BJP of passing the agenda in a hurriedly manner and not giving them a chance to speak.

The two parties had staged protests and even written to the Administrator over the issue.

‘What is the alternative’

Purohit said nowhere in Chandigarh was a vacant chunk of 50 acres available. “Nobody can change the location. Even if it is to be changed, what is the alternative?” the Governor asked mediapersons after a meeting with the councillors.

All about new plant