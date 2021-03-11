Banwarilal Purohit to open centre on nature interpretation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit will inaugurate a Nature Interpretation Centre (NIC) in the Kansal forests area at the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary here tomorrow.

The Department of Forests and Wildlife, UT, has developed the centre. It has been established to meet the general curiosity of visitors on the subjects of wildlife, forests, biodiversity, nature etc.