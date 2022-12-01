Banwarilal Purohit to open upgraded plant

Chandigarh, November 30
Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit will inaugurate an upgraded solid waste processing plant at Sector 25 tomorrow.
Besides the Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner, local MP Kirron Kher will also be present at the event. The installation of a new technology at the plant will take some time.
The plant was set up in 2008 by Jaypee Associates on 10 acres.
