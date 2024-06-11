Banwarilal Purohit visits Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi today to pay homage on the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev.

Faith abounds: Devotees distribute sweetened water on the occasion of Guru Arjan Dev's Shaheedi Diwas in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari

Later, talking to mediapersons, Purohit emphasised the enduring relevance of the Guru’s teachings in contemporary times. He highlighted the Guru’s contributions in compiling the Adi Granth, which laid the foundation for the spiritual and ethical framework of Sikhism.

The Governor was accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary K Siva Prasad.

