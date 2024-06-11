Banwarilal Purohit visits Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

Chandigarh, June 10
Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi today to pay homage on the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev.
Later, talking to mediapersons, Purohit emphasised the enduring relevance of the Guru’s teachings in contemporary times. He highlighted the Guru’s contributions in compiling the Adi Granth, which laid the foundation for the spiritual and ethical framework of Sikhism.
The Governor was accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary K Siva Prasad.
