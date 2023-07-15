Bapu Dham bridge restored, commuters from Panchkula, Mani Majra breathe easy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 14

After remaining closed for five days, the Shastri Nagar-Bapu Dham bridge, which serves as an alternative route from Mani Majra and Panchkula, was reopened today. The development provided much-needed relief to commuters who had been facing a harrowing time travelling between Housing Board Chowk and Transport light point.

The road from Shastri Nagar light point towards Bapu Dham was opened this morning, while the other side of the road became operational in the afternoon. As a result, a heavy rush of traffic was witnessed at the main route via Kalagram light point in the morning.

Commuters heading towards the Transport light point were stuck in a jam for nearly 45 minutes. To manage the rush, traffic cops were deployed at the intersections to manually regulate the vehicular movement.

Ishan, a resident of Mani Majra, said since another road connecting Mani Majra and Panchkula with Chandigarh was reopened, the traffic situation had improved. “There was a huge rush on the stretch in the morning, but it was back to normal by the evening,” he said.

Rajiv Vihar railway underpass, which connects Panchkula and Baltana with Chandigarh through Hallo Majra, was opened last evening. Consequently, traffic on the Zirakpur-Chandigarh road has also normalised.

The Kishangarh-Sukhna bridge and the one near CTU workshop at Industrial Area, Phase-1, over Sukhna Choe are still closed for traffic.

