Bapu Dham Colony man awarded 15-year jail term in drugs case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh has sentenced Pappu, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Chandigarh, to undergo 15 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) after convicting him in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh on the convict.

The police had arrested Pappu on March 17, 2019 near the Transport light point in Sector 26 here with 205 ‘pheniramine maleate’ 10 ml injections and 205 ‘buprenorphine’ 2 ml injections.

The police claimed that the accused failed to produce any valid permit or licence for possessing the injections.

After investigation, the police presented a chargesheet against the accused in the court. Charges were framed against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The counsel for the accused claimed that the accused was falsely implicated in the case. Public prosecutor Hukam Singh said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt. On the quantum of sentence, he argued that the convict should not be shown any leniency as he was earlier also convicted in a separate NDPS case.

After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced the accused to undergo 15 years of rigorous imprisonment.

