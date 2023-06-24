Bapu Dham Colony residents, Congress leader meet DC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 23

A delegation of residents of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, called on Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh here today to apprise him of alleged rampant corruption in the Estate Office.

The deputation was led by Ravi Thakur, president of the Chandigarh District Congress Committee Urban.

In a memorandum submitted to the DC, it was alleged that officials in the Estate Office, who are deputed to collect house rent from colony dwellers, do not inform them about the pending rent and other dues despite several visits to the office to inquire about it.

It was further alleged that all occupants, whether original allottees or not, are willing to pay their pending rent and other dues and any such amount, which is payable on behalf of their dwelling unit may kindly be conveyed to the occupants. The DC promised to take action, if any wrongdoing was taking place in the Estate office.