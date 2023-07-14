Bapu Dham youth gets life term for killing brother over petty issue

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, July 13

A local court has sentenced a 22-year-old youth to undergo life imprisonment for killing his 18 year-old brother three years ago.

The convict was identified as Aman of Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26.

As per the prosecution, a fight over a mobile phone led to the killing. Aman and his brother Abhishek, the victim, had an argument over a mobile phone on March 30, 2020.

The police said Aman had given his cell phone to Abhishek for Rs 1,000 and said he would take it back after two weeks.

On the day of the incident, Aman asked Abhishek to return the cellphone, but the latter sought Rs 1,000. Arguments ensued following which Abhishek ran out of the house to save himself. Aman picked up a knife and chased him. He stabbed his younger brother twice in the chest.

On the complaint of maternal grandfather of the brothers, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.

The two brothers, along with their mother, stayed with their maternal grandfather. The victim was a motor mechanic and the accused unemployed.

After completion of investigation, the police filed a chargesheet in the case. Finding prima facie a case, charges were framed against Aman to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The counsel for the accused argued that Aman was falsely implicated in the case. On the other hand, public prosecutor JP Singh argued that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt. He said the CFSL reports confirmed that the samples of the blood collected from the weapon matched with the samples collected from the cloth of the accused. He also argued for exemplary punishment for the convict during arguments over the quantum of sentence.

After hearing of the arguments, the court sentenced Aman to undergo life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.